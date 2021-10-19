Art talk to cover ‘Keith Haring in 3-D’

COURTESY KEITH HARING FOUNDATION

Keith Haring created “Burning Skull,” a 1987 enamel work on aluminium that measures 461/4 by 31 by 9 inches.

SANTA BARBARA — Lowery Stokes Sims, an independent curator and cultural analyst, will discuss “Keith Haring in 3-D: Graffiti and Beyond” during a virtual Arts Matter Lecture at 3 p.m. Nov. 4.

The Zoom talk is being presented by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

The lecture is designed to show how Mr. Haring (1958-1990) evolved from a renegade tagger making street art on walls to creating sculptures and objects.

“In this process, he brought his two-dimensional work out into space through his free-standing routed and painted figures and recruited a variety of objects — both found and pre-existing — as surfaces for his impulsive and compulsive embellishments,” according to a news release. “Haring’s interest in African and Oceanic Art was particularly evident in his collaborations with chanteuse/provocateur Grace Jones and dancer/choreographer Bill T. Jones that encompassed the performative aspects of body painting and masking.”

The virtual talk is free for students and Museum Circle members. It costs $10 for Santa Barbara Museum of Art members and $15 for nonmembers. To purchase, go to tickets.sbma.net.

— Dave Mason