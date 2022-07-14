Art Walk moves to La Cumbre Plaza

The Art Walk returns Friday to Santa Barbara.

The Arts Fund’s event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave., which is home to the Arts Fund’s new Community Gallery space , as well as other art destinations.

Parking is free.

“We’re thrilled to return to in-person Art Walks after an almost three-year hiatus, largely due to COVID,” said Jamie Dufek, acting executive director of the Arts Fund. “After leaving the Funk Zone, then enjoying a pop-up space for a year on State Street, the Arts Fund has found a new home in La Cumbre. We look forward to collaborating with LCCA to make La Cumbre a destination for the arts in Santa Barbara.”

Friday’s Art Walk will include:

— The grand opening of a solo show featuring the art of Santa Barbara assemblage artis Ron Robertson. All gallery sales from “The Power of Objects: The Art of Ron Robertson” will go directly to benefit future Arts Fund programming.

— Three open galleries in the La Cumbre Center for Creative Arts art collective — Elevate Gallery, Fine Line Gallery and Illuminations Galler. There will be art created by the collective’s 24 members.

— Guided tours through the Museum of Sensory and Movement Experiences. MSME recently came under the leadership of the Arts Fund. MSME shares space with the Arts Fund Community Gallery, which will also be open for a preview of future programming.

— Live music in the plaza from local Santa Barbara band, Jayne Wayne, featuring Edie Robertson, daughter of Ron Robertson, and special guest Graham Palmer, grandson of Ron Robertson.

— A children’s activity area with mini-assemblage making materials, inspired by the Ron Robertson show and executed in conjunction with local Santa Barbara art supply store, Art from Scrap.

— Dave Mason