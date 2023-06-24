Art Without Limits closes in Montecito

Art Without Limits closed permanently this week after a tough couple of years during the pandemic.

The Montecito art store focused on mentorships for artists looking to hone their skills and turn professional, as well as programs to get the interest of younger kids in the arts. Jodi McLeod, the executive director and daughter of the founder, announced the shop had officially ended on Thursday.

“It’s been a couple years since it’s actually been running because COVID hit so hard,” Mrs. McLeod told the News-Press Friday. “Helping the artists was in me, helping to continue my mom’s legacy.”

Art Without Limits started back in 2009 when Julie McLeod, a former Broadway performer and Jodi’s mother, established the shop to help get artists’ careers on the way.

“She wanted to help artists and she came up with many programs — one-on-one mentorships, where we would pair artists that needed help in getting their career going,” said Mrs. McLeod. “We also did BizArt, which were conferences on different areas of art, business-wise.”

Like many small service businesses, Art Without Limits closed largely because of the pandemic. However, there is still a chance that it might not be closed for good.

“I’m sad to see it go, but it might not. Someone is possibly interested in taking it over,” Mrs. McLeod said. “I want to make sure they’re in line with what we did with it and carry on my mother’s dream.”

