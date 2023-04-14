Artemis comes to UCSB

Artemis, an international jazz ensemble made up of six women, will perform at 7 p.m. April 23 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

The ensemble was founded in 2017 and is named after the Greek goddess of the hunt.

The ensemble consists of pianist and musical director Renee Rosnes, trumpeter Ingrid Jenson, tenor saxophonist Nicole Glover, alto saxophonist and flutist Alexa Tarantino, bassist Norike Ueda and drummer Allison Miller.

Artemis’ music ranges from modern compositions to jazz classics by Thelonious Monk, Lee Morganand Wayne Shorter.

Audience members may arrive early at 4 p.m. for a free Q&A and behind-the-scenes open sound check. Register at thematic-learning.org/2022-2023.

Elubia’s Kitchen will be serving dinner before the show from 5 to 7 P.M., outside of the event.

Tickets range from $30 to $45 for the general public and are $15 for UCSB students who show a current student ID. To purchase, go to www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

