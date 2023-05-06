Allan Schiller’s art Lesley Grogan’s “Many Eyes” Lesley Grogan’s art.

In 2009, while Kimberly Quinn was a patient in the acute psychiatric care unit at Cottage Health, an occupational therapist saw her teaching origami to other patients. She had started teaching herself origami earlier that year after her first suicide attempt and psychiatric hospitalization.

“At the time, origami was something I did to keep my mind focused on anything other than the devastating symptoms I was experiencing from my mental health conditions,” said Ms. Quinn. “That occupational therapist told me about the Mental Wellness Center’s Art Festival and enthusiastically encouraged me to get involved. For me, it was a really big deal.

“I didn’t consider myself an artist and, due to my illnesses, I really didn’t have any confidence in myself. That first fair was an incredibly positive and empowering experience. I’ve participated almost every year since.”

She will be among approximately 60 local artists living with mental illness, who will be participating in the MWC’s 27th annual “Arts Faire: Artful Minds” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 on the beachfront opposite Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

Included will be a variety of visual and craft mediums which include painting, drawing, jewelry and sculpture.

Ms. Quinn’s entry will be a hanging origami sculpture “based on the Kusudama model. I primarily work with recycled materials including dictionaries, maps and discarded jewelry.”

“As adults, we need to educate ourselves about mental health, listen to youth and advocate for more places where young people are safe to express their needs and ultimately respond to those needs,” said Annmarie Cameron, CEO of the Mental Wellness Center.

The Mental Wellness Center has been at the forefront of advancing mental wellness in Santa Barbara for 75 years and has purposefully scheduled the event in May to coincide with National Mental Health Awareness Month.

Many discover their talents for the first time as participants in Mental Wellness Center’s Fellowship Club, where peer educators and an art specialist help them explore their emotions through self-expression.

“This is a poignant way to put a human face to mental illness,” said Darcy Keep, former MWC board member and administrative director of psychiatry and addiction medicine at Cottage Health. She has spearheaded this event for more than two decades, and artists who participate in the show often come through her referral sources.

“The Faire provides an outlet for those living with mental health challenges to celebrate their creativity in a safe, supportive space. It’s an opportunity that allows them to be recognized for their talents,” said Ms. Keep.

“Like no other time in the 75-year history of the Mental Wellness Center has mental health commanded the national conversation or been acknowledged as among the most important issues facing our community and our world, as it is today,” she said.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recently declared mental health as “the defining public health crisis of our time.”

Mental health challenges are particularly devastating among youth. Nationwide, suicide rates for young Americans ages 10 to 19 jumped by 40% from 2001 to 2019, while emergency room visits for self-harm rose by 88%.

MICHAEL KINNEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Kimberly Quinn, left , goes against Cinco de Mayhem during a mixed scrimmage with Central Coast Roller Derby. “Cinco is an amazing jammer for the Brawlin’ Betties and a good friend,” Ms. Quinn said. “Also, I love that she’s laughing while I’m trying to hit her.” Ms. Quinn will be among approximately 60 local artists living with mental illness, who will be participating in the Mental Wellness Center’s 27th annual “Arts Faire: Artful Minds.”

These staggering national statistics are mirrored in Santa Barbara County, where suicide is now the third leading cause of death among local youth ages 10 to 24, according to the Cottage Center for Population Health. This same study reports that 90% of teens who complete a suicide have an untreated, underlying mental illness.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District recently reported that there were 56 “suicide incidences” in the first semester of the 2022 school year alone.

“We know that 50% of all mental illnesses begin by the age of 14, and the recent years of disruption to school, as well as increasing social pressure and economic stressors have increased the incidence of anxiety and depression amongst youth,” Annmarie Cameron, CEO of the Wellness Center, told the News-Press.

“I believe we need to put youth in the center of the conversation about how to help them. As adults, we need to educate ourselves about mental health, listen to youth and advocate for more places where young people are safe to express their needs and ultimately respond to those needs.”

Locally, MWC reaches youth about mental health issues through its

Mental Health Matters curriculum, reaching more than 4,500 elementary and middle school students, through Youth Mental Health First Aid and its Wellness Connection Council, a high school leadership program that educates and empowers students to become mental health advocates.

“The goal of these programs is to educate and invite conversation as well as identify mental health challenges early, getting help before it’s too late,” said Ms. Cameron.

“The Mental Health Matters course is taught in the Buellton, Carpinteria, Cold Spring, Hope, Goleta Union and Santa Barbara Unified School Districts. It addresses three foci: (1) signs and symptoms of major mental health disorders, (2) stigma and how it affects our perceptions of mental illness and (3) wellness activities and practices.

Robert Keller’s art

“Through these activities, we encourage youth and their families to find trusted adults to talk to and reject the fear of stigma about mental illness.”

Ms. Cameron noted that Santa Barbara isn’t particularly unique in being prone to mental health issues.

“Mental illness does not discriminate — it affects people of all ages, genders and ethnicities. While people of all socio-economic and education levels are vulnerable, poverty is a particularly exacerbating factor. Santa Barbara has a false reputation for being a community of affluence, when in fact we have very high percentages of youth and families living in poverty.”

A long-time mental health advocate and employee of the Mental Wellness Center for more than 30 years, Ms. Cameron said she is greatly influenced by her role as a mother of two young adult children and a community member.

“I am deeply concerned by the hundreds of calls we get from other moms and dads looking for answers to help their child struggling with mental health issues. Often we have very little to offer them, but we engage them in learning about mental illness and how to advocate for their child or family member

“We work side by side with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) to advocate for improved resources and better treatment for all. I am not a clinical person. I have always had a deep respect for the therapists, doctors and nurses who work in the mental health field. They have very difficult jobs.

“My passion is helping people learn to live their best life while living with mental health issues. Often that means helping alleviate isolation and loneliness, helping them find safe, affordable housing and or a job that gives them purpose. Medicine and treatment are only one piece of a complex puzzle.

“The thing that gives me hope is the voice of young people talking about what they need and the slow, but growing recognition of the treatment providers that we must intervene earlier in the progression of the illness.”

David Soliz’s art

Mental Wellness Center reduces barriers to receiving support by providing all services free of charge and offering them in both Spanish and English. The center also offers remote as well as in-person options.

“With a commitment to diverse programming through re-envisioned, bilingual programs and services at our state-of-the-art, downtown location, we have launched full-force into shaping an imminent future where all community members can easily seek out and participate in the mental health support they need,” said Ms. Cameron.

For Kimberly Quinn, the MWC Art Faire was a “powerful first step in my long recovery journey. The confidence I hatched through the art festival kept growing. A few years later, I became a live-experience speaker with NAMI Ventura County and started using my story to help others.”

The Maine native revealed that her first hospitalization at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital was the result of a serious suicide attempt.

“Initially, I spent some time in a medically induced coma in the ICU. I am one of the lucky ones. Far too many people don’t get the chance to start over and find their way. I’m immensely grateful I landed in a psychiatric unit where the staff saw qualities in me that I couldn’t see for myself at the time — humor, intelligence, talent. My illnesses made me blind to seeing positive things about myself. Those professionals really focused on helping me find my way forward.

She admitted the path hasn’t been easy.

“There have been a lot of setbacks, including eight more hospitalizations. But today, I can tell you I’m genuinely proud of who I am. I share my mental health story because I want people, especially people who are still in dark places, to know there is hope.”

As the Community Education and Communications Specialist at NAMI in Ventura County, Ms. Quinn runs programs for high schools and creates workshops “that help (all) people start hard, but necessary, conversations and break down stigma.”

A graduate of the University of Maine with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, she earned her master’s degree in photography from the Brooks Institute in Santa Barbara. She lives in Santa Barbara with her husband, Vince, and son, Eli, 17, a junior at San Marcos High School.

Additionally, she is the president for Mission City Roller Derby.

“I’ve been skating derby for five years now, and it’s a huge part of my recovery. Why? The biggest is that it is an amazing community. From the moment I joined Mission City Roller Derby, I didn’t feel the need to hide my mental health challenges.

“Living with chronic, serious mental health conditions can be incredibly isolating. Having a community where I am supported on both good days and rough days is empowering. The Brawlin’ Betties are my team, but they’ve also become my family, my cheerleaders, and a constant safe place for me to thrive.

“In fact, they have done multiple fundraisers to help me handle the very, very expensive fallout from side effects of my psych medications. None of it would have been possible without that first step.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com