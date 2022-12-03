Arthur Cyr to speak at brunch

SANTA BARBARA — News-Press columnist Arthur Cyr will give an update on Asia Monday during a Channel City Club and Committee on Foreign Relations brunch at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The “Santa Barbara’s Window on the World” event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Dr. Cyr, a UCLA graduate with doctorate with distinction from Harvard University, is author of “After the Cold War: American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). He is also the director of the Clausen Center at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisc., and a Clausen Distinguished Professor.

His columns on national and international topics appear Saturdays in the Voices section in the Santa Barbara News-Press Weekend.

In addition to Dr. Cyr, Monday’s event will feature a performance by the Montecito Union School’s Sixth Grade Chorus.

Tickets for the talk are no longer being sold at the website (channelcityclub.org). But Dr. Cyr’s talk will be covered in Tuesday’s News-Press.

— Dave Mason