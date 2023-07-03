Artist collaborates with Music Academy of the West fellows

Awol Erizku — an acclaimed photographer, sculptor and painter and subject of a recent New Yorker profile — is collaborating with nine 2023 fellows at Montecito-based Music Academy of the West.

They will join forces for “Beyond Conversation: Radiant Frequencies” at 5 p.m. July 23 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1100 State St., Santa Barbara. The museum invited Mr. Erizku to be part of the performance.

In a news release, the museum said Mr. Erizku is a natural choice for the “Radiant Frequencies” project because music threads through his unusually varied and impossible-to-easily package practice. “Nefertiti—Miles Davis Gold” (2022) is a gold mirrored mosaic in the form of the ancient Egyptian queen, which also references Miles Davis’s album “Nefertiti” (1968). And the artist said “No Hesi” (2022), from his new Cosmic Drill series, is related to drill, a genre of hip hop.

Both art works are part of the museum’s collection, and they’re currently on display.

Mr. Erizku is also widely known for his photographs of musicians, including Beyoncé, Nipsey Hussle, J-Cole and Bad Bunny.

In its news release, the museum described Mr. Erizku as an enthusiastic collaborator.

“I’m a firm believer,” he said, “in the fact that the cross pollination of different disciplines leads to the most exciting and complex of ideas. Working with the Music Academy fellows has been very fruitful, and I look forward to completing the loop with the audience once we go live.”

The artist and musicians agreed on keywords — “participation,” “chance,” “atmosphere” and “cosmic abstraction” and applied those to their collaboration in musical selections such as Pauline Oliveros’ “The Tuning Meditation” (1971), Erwin Schulhoff’s String Quartet No. 1 (1924), Reena Esmail’s “The Light is the Same” (2021) and Inti Figgis-Vizueta’s string quartet “Mayu (The Great River)” (2021).

The “Radio Frequencies” performance will also feature the world premiere of a new arrangement of Beyoncé’s hit “Halo” from “I am…Sasha Fierce” (2008), rewritten for a nonet of strings and winds.

2023 Music Academy fellows participating in “Radiant Frequencies are Arin Sarkissian, flute; Kara Poling, oboe;

Besnik Abrashi, clarinet; Sarah Bobrow, bassoon; Alessandra Liebmann, horn; Freya Liu, violin; Na Hyun Della Kyun, violin; Molly Prow, viola; and Jiho Seo, cello.

— From staff reports