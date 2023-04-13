Jewelry, mosaic, photography available for purchase

COURTESY IMAGES

Lori West’s photo of Summerland Beach.

Designers Janey Cinzori, Gina Sylvia and Lori West will present items ranging from sea glass jewelry, ceramics, mosaics and stained glass to photography at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s first “Artist Pop-Up” of the year from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Ms. Cinzori has followed her

passion for and love of the ocean and its surroundings by working

in the field of arts and design for more than 30 years.

Lori West’s true love is portrait and music photography, butduring the pandemic, her love of landscape photography grew.

“My jewelry is an expression of my love for color, shapes, textures and design,” she said. “Inspiration comes from the natural beauty that we live in and the beauty of the people I meet. Everyone has their own style, and I love to create to enhance the beauty of one’s self.”

Her jewelry is handcrafted and designed in her Santa Barbara studio and can be found in many retail locations along the California Coast or

at oceanjewelsb.com.

Partial proceeds of Ms. Cinzori’s sales are donated to local nonprofits working to protect the ocean and the Santa Barbara community.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Ms. Sylvia feels a deep

connection to the inherent splendor of the local coastline.

Janey Cinzori’s jewelry. “My jewelry is an expression of my love for color, shapes, textures and design,” said Ms. Cinzori.

As an art instructor for Arts Outreach in the Santa Ynez Valley, she has helped children in the local schools develop their talents as artists.

She has taught drawing, watercolor, acrylic painting, collage and ceramics classes.

More recently, she has been creating stained glass, ceramic mosaic animals and landscapes on stone and wood, but she also loves to use soft pastels to capture the beauty in the local scenery.

Lori West has been photographing people and places for more than 40 years. Her true love is portrait and music photography, but during the pandemic, her love of landscape photography grew. For more than 12 years, she has lived in Santa Barbara, where she can capture nature’s beauty almost every day.

Gina Sylvia’s mosaic of an octopus. As an art instructor for Arts Outreach in the Santa Ynez Valley, Gina Sylvia has helped children in the local schools develop their talents as artists.

As much as Ms. West loves photographing people, she also loves the sea, and the colors of the Pacific Ocean dominate her collection. She regularly

travels the coast, but the beauty of Santa Barbara is exhibited in most of her images.

Throughout the year, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum presents various pop-up events featuring ocean-themed art, jewelry and books created by some of the area’s artists and authors.

The events are free and open to the public. For more information about the

year’s schedule, go to sbmm.org/santa-barbara-events.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com