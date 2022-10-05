Artist to teach class at maritime museum

COURTESY IMAGE

Kevin A. Short’s “Gold Diggers.”

Kevin A. Short, the artist whose show “The Peaceful Sea” is on display at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum gallery and Munger Theater, will teach a class from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 on the patio of the museum, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190.

This class is open to all levels, and Mr. Short will teach at each participant’s easel or table. Topics will include color, color harmony, how to design a painting and how to mix paint.

The event is limited to 15 people, so registration will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Cost is $150 per person, and participants are asked to bring art supplies, including paper, canvas, paint, brushes, and/or pencils. A full list of supplies and directions will be sent to all registered participants.

To register, contact Linda Fields at lfields@sbmm.org or 805-456-8743.

Mr. Short began his art training with a toy watercolor set and a pile of crayons, drawing on leftover butcher paper in the middle of the kitchen floor, before going on to formally study oil painting at the University of New Mexico, Pepperdine University in Malibu and the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena.

The Santa Barbara native developed his love of the ocean through sailing, fishing, and spending long days in the local surf.

“Short’s paintings are imbued with narrative and emotion,”said Emily Falke, the museum’s director of collections and its curator at SBMM. “They chronicle our experiences as a coastal community, depicting all the outdoor joys available to us — paddling, boating, surfing, swimming, just being at the beach — and pay tribute to the beauty of the ocean and the culture that has helped form this part of the world.

“The opportunity to study with Kevin is a very special one indeed,” said Ms. Falke, who’s also a painter.

A wine and cheese reception will follow Mr. Short’s class.

