Artist, UCSB lecturer to livestream performance

SANTA BARBARA — Brooke Smiley will present “Lifelines,” an improvisational dance film, and “Re:Forming,” a collaborative residency and performance work merging dance and technology, at 7 p.m. on Friday. The event will be livestreamed from the Center Stage Theater in Santa Barbara.

The performance is her first since receiving the Native Launchpad Artist Award from the Western Arts Alliance, an honor for emerging, indigenous artists. The award is valued at $40,000, providing grants, showcases and more over the course of three years.

Directed and choreographed by Ms. smiley, “Lifelines” features artists from the U.S., Ireland, Europe and the U.K. dancing in connection to the land around them. She hopes to expand

“Re:Forming” utilizes a 3D printer and a pose tracking algorithm to sculpt smiley’s movements as she dances.

The performances are created in collaboration with UCSB graduate Mark Hirsch and undergraduates Sam Bourgault and Phillip Kobernik.

Tickets are free to students and start at $5 for others. Those who’d like to make a donation can purchase tickets beyond the $5 cost.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centerstagetheater.secure.force.com/ticket#/instances/a0F1G00000Kg4q4UAB.

