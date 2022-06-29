Artistic clothes show held over

COURTESY PHOTOS

Linda Nakamura designed clothes that will go on display Friday at Poppies Arts and Gifts in Ojai.



OJAI — Held over by popular demand, Linda Nakamura’s show will extend through July with a 20% sale on her artistic clothes. Her handmade Japanese/American clothing will be featured Friday through July 31 at Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai.

Ms. Nakamura designs her line, Tsuyako’s Treasures, in memory of her late mother. She found that creating artistic and Japanese-styled clothing helped her deal with her mother’s death and a personal health issue. Her collection includes vintage, upcycled, and embellished jackets, kimonos, jeans, sweatshirts and shirts.

Poppies carries jewelry, photographs, original art, knitwear, decor, pottery, and more items by local makers. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

The store is closed July 4.

— Staff report