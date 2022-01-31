Artistic students

Works by Scholarship Foundation winners on view at Art Museum

ART WORK PHOTOGRAPHED BY ISAAC HERNANDEZ

Untitled work by Vicky Tang of Dos Pueblos High School.

Works by 21 local student artists are on display through Sunday in the Family Resource Center at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

The pieces, which include painting, photography and woodwork, were created by winners of the 2022 Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Art Scholarship Competition. Each will receive a college scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year.

Forty-eight student artists competed this year. Each winner receives a $2,500 scholarship; the best of show winner receives an additional $1,000 scholarship.

Untitled work by Eden Andrulaitis, Santa Barbara High School.

Untitled work by Nansy Velasquez, Carpinteria High School.

Katherine Hedrick, a senior at Santa Barbara High School, was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize.

Other art scholarship winners this year are Eden Andrulaitis, Santa Barbara High School; Josh Brennan, Dos Pueblos High School; Liza Coffin, Providence School; Sarah Collier, Providence; Gabriella Crisa, San Marcos High School; Jackson Ebbin, SBHS; Bella Figueroa, DPHS; Abigail Garcia, DPHS; Ailee Gessert-Ma, DPHS; Evan Grant, DPHS; Emma Holmstrom, Carpinteria High School; and Preston Mathis, DPHS.

Others are Kailani Neyra Wahlberg, DPHS; Ella Noyes, Providence; Melina Ochoa, DPHS; Diesel Pirman, DPHS; Katelyn Symons, DPHS; Vicky Tang, DPHS; Jennifer Vazquez Gonzalez, DPHS; and Nansy Velasquez, CHS.

Untitled work by Josh Brennan, Dos Pueblos High School.

Untitled work by Ailee Gessert-Ma, Dos Pueblos High School.

Each year the Scholarship Foundation invites high school seniors in southern Santa Barbara County to submit a portfolio of original work for its art scholarship competition. A panel of prominent local artists judge the submissions.

Serving as judges this year were Anthony Askew and Patti Jacquemain. The Santa Barbara Museum of Art exhibit includes one representative work from each winning portfolio.

“We are very happy to renew our partnership with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art,” said Barbara Robertson, Scholarship Foundation president and CEO. “The work submitted by these talented young artists was consistently strong this year, and we are pleased it will receive a wider audience through this fine exhibit in the SBMA Family Resource Center.” The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, has awarded more than $137 million to more than 55,000 county students since its founding in 1962. The nonprofit also provides free financial aid advising services.

