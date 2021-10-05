Artists collaborate on Neon Night Art Show

COURTESY PHOTOS

A collaboration by artists Chris Gocong and Rod Lathim has led to the Neon Night Art Show and Sale, set for Saturday.

The Neon Night Art Show and Sale will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Commen Unity, 223-B Anacapa St., in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

The show and exhibit is a collaboration featuring the artistic styles of Santa Barbara residents Chris Gocong and Rod Lathim. This collaboration combines their use of neon, light and matter to create nontraditional art pieces. This will be the first of a series of collaborations between two artists in Santa Barbara.

Saturday’s event will feature DJShai, wine, beer and drinks and a free drawing for local gift cards, men’s haircuts and an art piece made by Chris Gocong. Everyone attending is asked to wear masks indoors.

Mr. Gocong is a visual artist with a passion for capturing emotion through portraiture, figurative art and abstraction. His work is mainly inspired by the commonality of human emotion and consciousness, according to a news release.

He came to find art as a creative outlet and meditative practice after retiring from a career in the NFL.

“Our artistic collaboration has allowed me to remain true to my own style while artistically exploring and pushing boundaries. Neon is a medium that gives me the brightest, pure colors not found in paint, not to mention it breaks out of the box into the third dimension. I believe the energy put into the execution of each piece is palpable to the viewer,” Mr. Gocong said in the news release. “It’s fitting that our show will be held at Commen Unity … a place meant to foster creativity and discourse within the community.”

Mr. Lathim’s art is an exploration of sculptures with neon and found objects. He uses diverse pieces that speak to him with the addition of neon light, which brings them back to reincarnated life, according to the news release. The inspiration for his art came during the last weeks of life for his father, Reg Lathim.

“Although I had very little knowledge of neon light, I was drawn to it — or more accurately led to it on a spiritual path,” Rod Lathim said. “Each work I create is one-of-a-kind. I use real, ‘old school’ neon (glass tubes that are pumped with various gasses — neon, argon and krypton) — and I use colors not traditionally seen in neon pieces. I enjoy creating pieces that evoke stories from viewers — or simply offer a taste of whimsy, color and light.”

To view the artists’ work, go to www.saatchiart.com/chrisgocong and www.rodlathim.com.

