Artists to discuss works at 10 West Gallery

SANTA BARBARA — A talk by artists and a 1st Thursday reception will take place today at 10 West Gallery.

The talk is set for 4 to 5 p.m. and will feature artists Patrick Hall (porcelain and stoneware vessels), Iben Vestergaard (silicate and mixed media paintings) and Mary Neville (paintings). Iben Vestergaard’s works express thoughts and aspects of human fragility. Mary Neville’s art describes a sense of place or an emotional response to an event in her life and dreams.

The 1st Thursday reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m.

Participating artists are Joan Rosenberg-Dent, Diane Giles, Pamela Grau, Patrick Hall, Daniel Linz, Laurie MacMillan, Patrick McGinnis, Mary Neville, Carol Paquet and Iben Vestergaard.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. It’s located at 10 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

For more information, call the gallery at 805-770-7711 or go to 10westgallery.com.

— Dave Mason