Artist’s work to be displayed at Silo 118

SANTA BARBARA — A solo installation by Santa Barbara artist Colleen M. Kelly will be on display at Silo 118, 118 Gray St., from July 7 through July 22.

Entitled “The Dichotomy of Laundry,” the exhibit focuses on recent political issues, notably including the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

An opening reception for the exhibit will be held on July 7 from 5-7 p.m. The opening will include a poetry recital by Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Melinda Palacio.

Ms. Kelly’s work includes a piece created by burning Gampi paper with a lit stick of incense.

“I obsessively burned dashes and dots to spell out ‘SOS’ in Morse Code, a repetitive and meditative process,” said Ms. Kelly. “I hung this delicate, translucent paper over wire hangers (symbolic of illegal abortions) in order to reference ‘women’s work.’”

The exhibit will also feature laundry lines hung with paper clothing and linens strung throughout the gallery.

Ojai artist Tom Pazderka called the installation “subtle yet moving, fearless yet reserved, provocative yet ambiguous.”

“Kelly charges boldly into the fray of feminist thought and social politics,” said Mr. Pazderka. “Kelly’s works elicit a complex response to the everyday notion of womanhood, anchoring her conceptual framework in the one subject that has for centuries been the central domain of women – doing laundry.”

The gallery’s hours are Thursday through Saturday from 12-5 p.m. The exhibit may also be viewed by appointment.

— Matt Smolensky