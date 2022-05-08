Home Local Arts and Crafts in Carpinteria
Local

Arts and Crafts in Carpinteria

by News-Press Staff Report
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The Arts & Craft Faire makes its return to Carpinteria for the first time since December at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center in Carpinteria on Saturday.
Items created and sold by Cathy King of Santa Clarita are shown during the Arts & Craft Faire.
Shoppers browse the items on display at the event.
The Americana Cats provide live music during the Arts & Craft Faire.
The Nurture and Nature exhibit is shown at the Charles Lo Bue Art Gallery during the event.

