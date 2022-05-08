Arts and Crafts in Carpinteria

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe Arts & Craft Faire makes its return to Carpinteria for the first time since December at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center in Carpinteria on Saturday. Items created and sold by Cathy King of Santa Clarita are shown during the Arts & Craft Faire. Shoppers browse the items on display at the event. The Americana Cats provide live music during the Arts & Craft Faire. The Nurture and Nature exhibit is shown at the Charles Lo Bue Art Gallery during the event. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Lewis tosses seven clean innings in first shutout for UCSB next post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.