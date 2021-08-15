Arts and culture grant applications open

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission is accepting applications from arts and culture nonprofits through Sept. 1. for its Arts Making Impact grant program.

The Arts Making Impact grant was created to support artists and organizations by funding activities that enrich the community.

“This year, we are really hoping to maximize the available funding to support smaller groups that may not have as many resources,” Ruben Espinoza, Arts Commission chair, said in a news release.

The 2021-2022 funding is open to organizations with an annual operating budget under $250,000. Applicants must be based within the county and provide services to Santa Barbara County residents.

First-time applicants must attend an informational workshop. The next workshop is at noon Wednesday.

The program encourages proposals that build partnerships to help eliminate barriers to cultural activities, like transportation access or instruction to underserved communities.

The Arts Making Impact program is a partnership between the Arts Commission and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation. Fifty cents from each ticket sold to a Bowl concert, up to $50,000 annually, to fund the program.

