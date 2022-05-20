Summer camp for children begins June 20 in Carpinteria
Registration is now open for the Arts by the Sea Summer Camp for children ages 6 through 12 at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.
Camp begins June 20 with six separate sessions including five one-week camps and one two-week camp.
All supplies, snacks and a camp T-shirt are included in the cost per week of $295. Financial aid is available. Carpinteria Arts Center members receive a 10% discount.
Class size is limited to 14.
Mornings include hands-on-art and feature a weekly field trip for Watercolor Wednesday painting at the beach. Afternoons include either a music session or a performing arts session, depending on the week.
Every week has a unique theme, and on Fridays, campers participate in an art exhibit and live performance, which families and the public are invited to attend.
“Arts by the Sea Summer Camp has been such a fun experience that many of our campers come back as program aides to help out when they are high school students,” said Janey Cohen, program committee liaison and Instructor.
“This summer we are looking forward to welcoming five new instructors who will join our long-standing instructors, all who will bring enthusiasm and innovation to our student experience.”
FYIFor more information about Arts by the Sea Summer Camp, contact Joyce Donaldson, outreach director, at 805-684-7789, ext. 5, or joyce@carpinteriaartscenter.org.