Arts Collaborative offers classes

BARBARA PARMET PHOTO

The Arts Collaborative is gearing to offer online and small-group classes. This photo was taken during pre-COVID-19 rounds of programming.

The Arts Collaborative is offering “Cor Art Classes: Workshops for the Human Spirit.”

Classes will take place online, or in some cases outdoors in small groups. Fees are discounted thanks to the Eichholz Foundation and Dana White. In addition, scholarships are available.

The Santa Barbara-based program is designed for working adults, especially those in the service and helping professions. The classes are designed to help medical professionals, teachers, bus drivers, firefighters, daycare workers, baristas, restaurant servers, lawyers, government employees, cleaners and people in other jobs.

The weekly classes vary from “Poetry to Engage Good Trouble” (Monday nights, Oct. 5-Nov. 9) to “Photography Through the Lens of Self and Other” (Tuesday nights, Oct. 6-27) and “Music Workshop: Human Musicking” (Wednesdays, starting Sept. 30 and running eight weeks). Courses also include “Sharing Peace and Joy: A Workshop in Postcards, Paper, Envelope, Art and More (Sunday afternoons, starting Oct. 4 and running six weeks); “Storytelling Workshop (Thursdays, Oct. 1-Nov. 5) and “Creativity Rehab” (Wednesday afternoons, Oct. 7-Nov. 11).

To register, go to sbcaw.org/classes.

— Dave Mason