Arts & Lectures posts FAQs about 2020-2021

For those who are wondering what will happen with UCSB Arts & Lectures’ 2020-2021 season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has posted frequently asked questions and answers on its website.

Alongside this, it has posted a “2019-2020 Season in Review,” a retrospective of the past series with photos from events like live performances from Roseanne Cash, Buddy Guy and Kristin Chenowenth, among others.

Many of the answers to the FAQs indicate that Arts & Lectures is currently figuring out the details of its 2020-2021 season, from exactly what events will be held to how seating for those shows will be arranged.

According to the program website, Arts & Lectures originally planned to announce the new season this month, but COVID-19 has precluded that.

“We hope to announce the 2020-2021 season in late July or August,” the website reads.

Because the situation brought about by COVID-19 is constantly changing, planning tours is difficult for speakers and artists and has resulted in no season brochures being printed or mailed this year.

A digital brochure for the 2020-2021 season will eventually be released online.

As local indoor venues are closed, Arts & Lectures is looking into putting on virtual events and outdoor live events for its next season. The program is also “actively exploring” options for livestreaming shows so those who feel uncomfortable attending live events amid the pandemic can enjoy performances from the comfort of their home.

Arts & Lectures has adopted a temporary refund policy to give customers flexibility in deciding whether they want to attend an event they purchase tickets for. Should a ticket buyer decide he or she doesn’t feel comfortable going to the show because of the pandemic, tickets are fully refundable up to one business day prior to the performance. This policy will be in effect until Dec. 31 and is subject to revision and extension depending on the recommendations of UCSB and state public health officials.

The complete 2020-2021 season FAQs can be found online at artsandlectures.ucsb.edu on the right-hand side of the home page.

