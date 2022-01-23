Arts nonprofits condemn vandalism against Corazon del Pueblo

LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

In a letter to the News-Press, nonprofits across Santa Barbara County and elsewhere condemned the recent vandalism directed at Corazon del Pueblo in Santa Maria and quoted the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.”

The undersigned arts and cultural organizations from around the tri-county area are appalled by the recent vandalism and racist stereotypes against Corazon del Pueblo in Santa Maria.

We are writing this on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday and were reminded of this quote of his, “Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.”

As nonprofits, we are all dedicated to serving our communities, and that also means supporting each other.

The vandalism and racism directed toward Corazon del Pueblo is an act of hate that we condemn, and one we hope the entire community rejects.

We feel we must declare our support because, as Dr. King also said, “We will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” We, the undersigned, will not be silent and will continue our own work to be allies for each other and all parts of our community, knowing that working together for positive change is the only sustainable path forward.

In peace and solidarity,

Stacey Otte-Demangate, Executive Director, Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

Lisa Potter, Director of Operations, Goleta Valley Historical Society.

Greg Gorga, Executive Director, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Esther Jacobsen Bates, Executive Director, Elverhøj Museum of History & Art.

Marco Pinter, Executive Director, Museum of Sensory & Movement Experiences.

Judy Larson, Executive Director, Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.

Lisa Renken, Director, Lompoc Museum.

Gabriel Ritter, Executive Director, Art, Design and Architecture Museum at UCSB.

John Connelly, Director, Atkinson Gallery, Santa Barbara City College.

Steve Windhager, Executive Director, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

Alexandra Terry, Chief Curator, Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.

Michael Shanklin, Executive Director, kidSTREAM.

Larry Feinberg, Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Director and CEO, Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Adri Howe, Executive Director, Channel Islands Maritime Museum.

Robin Gose, President and CEO, MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation.

Luke Swetland, President and CEO, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Anne Peterson, Executive Director, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

Dacia Harwood, Executive Director, Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Monica Orozco, Executive Director, Old Mission Santa Barbara and Santa Bárbara Mission Archive-Library.

Laura-Susan Thomas, Director, Foxworthy Gallery, Alan Hancock College.

Alexis Elias, Interim Executive Director, Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center.

Rebecca Anderson, Executive Director, Ganna Walska Lotusland.

Barbara Tejada, Board Chair and Acting Director, Chumash Indian Museum.