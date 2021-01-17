As the mail goes, so goes a nation

I used to joke with my husband, Richard, that when Swiss postmen stopped delivering the mail twice daily, it would be time to leave Switzerland.

The twice-daily postal deliveries stopped in 1988, when Post, Telephone & Telegraph became Swiss Post, a private/public entity was formed to address new communication challenges.

By then we’d moved to the States, via Belgium, where we often joked about the strikes that frequently paralyzed that nation. Sometimes our mail would be delivered three days late; sometimes, packages would be lost. Apparently BPost has not improved its service.

Fifty years ago, Richard and I met in Switzerland. We were married two years later in Pully, a small Swiss village on the shores of Lac Léman.

Our two daughters were born there and educated in excellent local schools. When Christmas was coming, the girls looked forward to writing letters to Santa Claus and receiving a note and a small gift of stamps in return from the PTT. Swiss Post carries on the tradition.

Over the 15 years we lived in Switzerland, we fell in love with the country, its culture and traditional values. We all thrived on Switzerland’s common sense approach to life and its emphasis on individual rights. I wrote stories about the PTT beginning with Willi Addar, the last Swiss mounted mailman, who delivered the mail on horseback to snow-bound chalets in Lauenen, a tiny, beyond quaint and quiet village not far from Gstaad.

The PTT offered Willi a snowmobile, but he declined. He wanted to stay in a warm saddle and protect the calm environment. My story made the Swissair Gazette, the airline’s inflight magazine.

Another of my postal stories got international attention in the International Herald Tribune, for whom I was its features correspondent.

It was the discovery in 1978 of 26 perfectly preserved letters, encased in a PTT sack, that had made its way down a glacier from the 1950 crash of an Air India flight into Mt. Blanc while en route from Calcutta to Geneva. The PTT delivered the pristine letters to companies still in business. There was only one of the private mail recipients still alive — an 86-year old doctor who had worked with Mother Teresa in Calcutta.

The letter was hand delivered by the doctor’s local postman and featured on Swiss TV. Both became subjects of an exhibit at the PTT museum in Luzern that praised the reliability of the Swiss mail and how important Swiss postmen were to village life.

For the past week, our mail has been delivered later and later each day, if it gets delivered at all. Everyone on our street is self-quarantined, and we’ve had no way to find out what was happening with the mail. Finally, yesterday we saw our neighbor.

He told us the mailman had come down with coronavirus, the post office was scrambling to find a replacement, and we should wear gloves to open our mail. We asked him if he knew the last name of our postman so we could send him a get well card. He didn’t and seemed astonished that we’d even want to know his full name. This mailman always sends us a thank you note for the Christmas dollars we give him. This year we didn’t get one.

We moved to Montecito a dozen years ago. The village reminded us of some of the blessings we’d had in Switzerland and other villages and towns we’ve lived in over the years — gorgeous gardens and vistas, enchanting architecture, privacy and a voice in village life.

We could never have guessed that we’d be living in a one-party state with such unwieldy pension funds and venom-laced political rhetoric that takes pride of place over local and common sense. That doesn’t care to know the name of the one person in a neighborhood who links us during an unprecedented national crisis.

So far, more than 1,200 out of 600,000 USPS employees have contracted the virus and 30 have died. There are stories circulating that many USPS workers work under unsanitary conditions and that masks, gloves and hand sanitizers are still in short supply.

President Donald Trump called the U.S. Postal Service “a joke” and threatened to not fund the country’s largest employer if it doesn’t quadruple the cost for mailing packages to reverse decades of red ink. But the self-destruction of our bloated, bureaucratic postal service is no laughing matter.

Perhaps President-elect Joe Biden should form a Post Office Task Force of business leaders to study how the Swiss were able to develop a postal system that combined government and the private sector into a pristine, profitable entity that was still able deliver the daily mail during this pandemic.

Maybe then Americans can tell their children and grandchildren next year that there really is Santa Claus.

Calla Jones Corner

The author lives in Montecito.