ASAP Cats names new executive director

COURTESY PHOTO

ASAP Cats has elected Angela Yañez as the organization’s new executive director.

GOLETA— After an extensive candidate search, the Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP Cats) has elected Alana Yañez as the organization’s new executive director.

Ms. Yañez will start her new role as the Goleta nonprofit’s executive director Monday.

Before coming to Santa Barbara, Ms. Yañez spent nearly a decade as a senior manager of the Pets for Life Program for the Humane Society of Los Angeles. The program aims to address the lack of affordable veterinary care in underserved communities.

While she was in this role, Ms. Yañez trained numerous animal welfare organizations both locally and statewide on how to implement outreach programs into their communities.

Ms. Yañez was also elected to serve on the state’s Veterinary Medical Board by state Sen. Kevin de León in 2017.

In a statement, ASAP Cats said the nonprofit is are “looking forward to welcoming Alana to the ASAP Community.”

For more information, go to asapcats.org.

— Madison Hirneisen