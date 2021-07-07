ASHBROOK, Lois Ann

Lois Ann Ashbrook was born in Park Ridge IL August 18, 1924. She died at age 96 at Vista del Monte assisted living in Santa Barbara on June 25, 2021.

Ann spent her childhood and early adult life in Illinois and especially cherished her days in Crystal Lake.

Ann attended Dennison University from 1942-1944. She then married her longtime sweetheart Walter Mike Lorimer who was completing his tenure with the United States Navy.

After finishing his college education, Mike enrolled at Harvard Law School. Ann and Mike lived in Boston for the next few years and Ann gave birth to their first child Michael George.

Next, the Lorimers settled in Los Angeles where their second son Daniel Shepardson was born. Mike practiced law in the entertainment industry.

When Ann’s sons were teenagers, she returned to college at UCLA from 1966-1970. She earned her Masters in Public Health, Phi Beta Kappa.

Ann worked at UCLA Health Services Research from 1971-1983. Her work focused on treatment and prevention of childhood illnesses. One aspect of her job she found especially rewarding was mentoring young immigrant mothers.

In 1983, Ann and Mike moved to Santa Barbara and loved every minute of living here. For more than 10 years, they became worldwide travelers. Ann was a diligent daily walker usually enjoying a 5 mile hike up and down the Riviera hills.

Ann’s marriage of more than 50 years ended when her beloved Mike died of illness in December, 2000.

For more than 20 years, Ann generously served her Santa Barbara community as a volunteer in various organizations. Her favorites were the Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens and the League of Women Voters, Voters Services and Education Committee.

Ann was a patron of the Music Academy of the West and the Metropolitan Opera in New York City among numerous other charities. She loved music and attended hundreds of concerts both in Santa Barbara and New York City.

Another great love of Ann’s was reading — both fiction and non-fiction. She had a prodigious memory for books she had read decades ago. Ann belonged to a book club that continued for more than 25 years. Members became her closest friends and meetings were a highlight of her month.

Ann was much loved by her family members and many friends. She will be greatly missed.

Ann is survived by two sons, Michael and wife Judith, and Daniel. Two grandchildren, Cari Lutz and her husband Michael and Jack Lorimer and his wife Marina. Four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Natasha, Vincent and Nathan.