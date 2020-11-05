ASHOR, Carol Marguerite

Carol Marguerite Ashor passed away peacefully from this life into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, October 23 at the age of 88. She was born to Fremont and Dorothy Humphrey of Santa Barbara, CA on May 30, 1932, was raised there and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1950. As a Santa Barbara girl, Carol loved the ocean and was an avid swimmer. She attended Knapp Nursing College in Santa Barbara and was working as a pediatric nurse when she met a handsome intern at Cottage Hospital, Dr. Gilbert Ashor, the love of her life for over 63 years.

After their marriage in 1954, Carol and Gil traveled with the US Navy for 3 years where Gil was stationed as a flight surgeon in Pensacola Florida, Subic Bay Philippines, and Oakland California, before settling in Solvang California. Carol and Gil were the proud parents of 5 children, 4 boys and a girl. Carol was a dedicated wife and mother who also established homes in San Francisco, Broughty Ferry (Dundee), Scotland, Santa Barbara, La Canada, Montecito and finally Santa Barbara again, where she and Gil retired. There were many great adventures along the way, and homes filled with faith, love and laughter.

Carol had a servant’s heart, and her passion in life was her children and husband, to whom she devoted herself unconditionally. Carol could be seen in the stands for all of her children’s sporting events and activities as a proud supporter. She was a gracious hostess, who always opened her home to friends and family, as there was always room at her table. Carol’s family fondly remembers her unfailing devotion to God, her nurturing heart, contagious laugh, love of all things chocolate and her deep love for family and friends.

Carol had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She performed in the La Canada Presbyterian Church and Santa Barbara First Presbyterian Church choirs, as well as the Santa Barbara Choral Society for many years. It was with the Choral Society that Carol and Gil were able to travel to China, Australia and Europe, singing around the world.

Carol is survived by her children Joseph (Myra), Michael (Leslie), David (Karen), Cheryl Breneman (Bill) and Stephen, as well as 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was known by her grandchildren as “Tita” meaning “beloved grandmother” in Arabic.

A memorial service to celebrate Carol’s life and her service to God will be held at a later date, yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider the following organizations: Santa Barbara First Presbyterian Church (music programs), Rady Children’s Hospital of San Diego (cancer programs) and World Vision (child’s programs). A special thank you to all Valle Verde staff who lovingly cared for Carol.