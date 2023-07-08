ASK THE GOLD DIGGER

How to judge the quality of an unknown artist’s art

COURTESY PHOTO

J.S. asked columnist Elizabeth Stewart how to evaluate this unsigned work of art. Dr. Stewart noted much has to do with seven important elements.

J.S. has a lightly touched oil on canvas in the postmodern style that has no signature.

The back reads “Carmel Art Association.” She thinks it may have been in a show, so she is wondering if the painting is good enough for her to do considerable research to find the artist. For this, she needs to know how to look at the painting, and I suggest a formal analysis of the work. In this article, I guide her — and you — to learn how to do such a thing.

Even if this painting is not in J.S.’s taste, she writes that she could use the money if the work turns out to be quality. How can she judge this piece of art?

Well, I answer her, she should look for certain elements in this painting that indicate a professional approach that distinguishes an amateur work from an accomplished work. Just like there are certain grammatical and rhyming elements in a good poem, there are elements that indicate a good work of art.

And here are the seven magic keys. Read on.

There are seven elements in a work that indicate skill. The following elements form the structure of a painting: Color, Value, Texture, Space, Form, Shape and Line. I discussed the elements in this story for Worthwhile.

Isolate how an artist has approached these elements, and you can “read” a painting. All works contain at least a few of these elements, and once you can learn to see the components of the work, you can judge for yourself.

Here’s how I see the first element. A shape in a painting is a two-dimensional enclosed figure that reads as having a certain length. In J.S.’ painting this is the human shape, bound by lines. Now, within that shape we see contours.

Those contours lead us to the next element, which is form. That’s a tricky element to describe because it refers to the illusion of three dimensions (in a two-dimensional work).

Form is the suggestion of three dimensions achieved by the artist’s expertise in contouring within a shape, through the use of shadowing, modeling, or texturing.

In J.S.’ work you can see that the human body figure has “volume.” In other words. it looks like the figure has depth in space. Note the waist and the hips of the figure: We see depth there, and this is expertly accomplished. To be ‘read’ properly, a painting will deal with “Space,” the next element.

Space is the illusion of distance in a painting, as well as sometimes the illusion of nothing-ness or No Space, and together they create the feeling of location in a work.

For example, in J.S.’s piece the figure stands in a certain scale in relationship to the horizon line rendered in pinks in the background. We may “read” that the figure “stands” before a vista of landscape with features of rolling hills. The “no space” area is the “sky,” which has no indication of the “where.”

However, the no-space is expertly rendered to give the viewer a sense that the figure stands in some kind of atmosphere. And this is achieved expertly through the artist’s use of another element, Texture.

Like Form, texture has an implied three dimensions.

For example, look at the line of purple on the figure’s right “leg.” The subtle brushstrokes of purple, set off by white, then blues and greens, indicate the depth of the leg and also add interest. (I like to say that if there is an area in which you, the viewer “linger” in a painting. Check to see if you believe the artist to have intended you look there, or are you looking at a mistake or accident — a common indication of an amateur painter.)

In J.S.’ case, the artist is using the abstract cross hatching of his brush to create texture, which creates depth. The deep purple of the leg is highlighted by white, which brings me to the next element: Value.

Value is the hardest element to capture because it requires an ability to see the tonal range in any given color, and the technical ability to communicate the right range on paper or canvas. Look again at the purple line of the leg. That purple is the darkest purple value used in this painting. (There are other purples of lesser value.)

Some artists are simply better at seeing color variations, for example, a blue tone goes from dark blue to light. To master value well indicates years of experience in both seeing/looking and in technique.

For example, see the way that the values of the following colors change for intended reasons in this work: the yellow, purple, pinks, greens, blues; the subtlety of value. Change indicates skill in the medium, and a talent for seeing as well, which leads me to the next element: Color.

Color is a trap for many viewers because we all have favorites. Beyond personal preference, I look for certain handling of color that indicates expertise.

There are elements within any color that a good artist will see. These are Intensity (how strong or weak a color may be), Value (the appreciation of clarity or brightness in a color) and Hue (the actual color itself). A gifted “eye” is an expression that means an artist will both see color and handle pigment with a special insight. For example, some artists can see 20 different colors in one swipe of the brush.

And finally, the most obvious element, and saved for last is Line.

Line is one element that does NOT exist in nature, but it is a necessity in art. Without line, there is no art, it is said. “Does the artist handle line well?” Even abstracted, does the artist use the line to his/her advantage? Is it decisive?

Is J.S.’ painting worthy?

Yes, I think so. I don’t necessarily like the colors, but love the expertise of the artist.

Yes, it’s worth the research to find the artist and appraisers.

It is worth the research, no matter your taste, to find the artist for your client. Memorize the seven elements, and you can see for yourself.

Dr. Elizabeth Stewart’s “Ask the Gold Digger” column appears Saturdays in the News-Press.

Written after her father’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Dr. Stewart’s book “My Darlin’ Quarantine: Intimate Connections Created in Chaos” is a humorous collection of five “what-if” short stories that end in personal triumphs over present-day constrictions. It’s available at Chaucer’s in Santa Barbara.