Asleep At The Wheel to perform at Lobero Theatre

Asleep at the Wheel will perform June 8 at the Lobero Theatre.

SANTA BARBARA — Good Medicine and Numbskull are presenting the band Asleep At The Wheel on June 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre.

The band, which got its start on a farm in West Virginia, became a cornerstone of the Austin, Texas scene upon its arrival in 1973. Since then, the band has earned many accolades and released over 20 studio albums, becoming a staple in the country genre for the past 50 years.

The group has earned 10 Grammy awards with over 20 nominations, as well as more than 21 singles on the Billboard country charts.

The band has changed its lineup countless times since it began. Ray Benson has been the frontman since 1970, traversing the globe through tours and leading the group through multiple albums.

Given its foundational sound for the country music scene, the group recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with the release of 2021’s “Half a Hundred Years.”

This album included guest appearances from friends and fans, including: Willie Nelson, George Strait, Emmylou Harris, Lyle Lovett, as well as contributions from the three members from the original lineup: Chris O’Connell, Lucky Oceans, and Leroy Preston.

Tickets for Asleep At The Wheel cost $44 and $54. They are on sale at lobero.org as well as the Lobero box office at 805-963-0761.

— Kira Logan