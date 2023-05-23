Assault case continued to June 6

Rebecca Brand testifies in court that Nellie Gackowska injured her

COURTESY REBECCA BRAND

Rebecca Brand stands in front of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office. She testified Monday, reading from a written statement during part of the testimony, in the case of a homeless woman who allegedly grabbed Ms. Brand’s cellphone and struck Ms. Brand’s thigh with it.

The case of Nellie Gackowska — a transient woman who allegedly grabbed Santa Barbara resident Rebecca Brand’s cellphone and allegedly hit Ms. Brand with the phone on Christmas eve, bruising her thigh — remains unresolved almost five months later.

During a hearing Monday in a Santa Barbara courtroom, the case was continued to June 6 for further arraignment so the court could make a determination on a motion to dismiss by Annie Hayes, Ms. Gackowska’s defense attorney.

“The defense attorney had filed a motion to dismiss the case, and I filed a written opposition,” Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Branch told the News-Press.

Ms. Gackowska was charged with second-degree robbery and grand theft from a person for allegedly taking Ms. Brand’s iPhone Pro from her against her will. Both charges are felonies, but the robbery charge is a serious, violent felony.

Ms. Brand testified at Monday’s hearing before Judge Michael Carrozzo at Santa Barbara County Superior Court at the courthouse on Anacapa Street.

Ms. Brand said Ms. Gackowska was not in the courtroom during Ms. Brand’s testimony.

Ms. Brand was standing on Christmas Eve outside Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant, 3613 State St., when someone threw a rock that shattered the front window of Rudy’s. Ms. Brand said she did not see who threw the rock, but did see Ms. Gackowska and a man standing there.

Ms. Brand said when she called 9-1-1 to report the vandalism, Ms. Gackowska grabbed her cellphone, which was by Ms. Brand’s ear, and hit Ms. Brand’s thigh with it.

“Ramming it hard into my thigh like a weapon to hurt me — presumably to get me to let go of it and end the phone call to 9-1-1, while I was giving the exact location of Rudy’s,” Ms. Brand said, reading from her statement during her testimony. “Ms. Gackowska’s attack on me was vicious, and she injured me.”

“That Christmas Eve, my thigh was aching,” Ms. Brand continued. “But more so, I was terribly upset by this attack by her, shocked I had been attacked, thankful I had not been more harmed, but realized it was a close call.

“I did not sleep all night,” Ms. Brand testified.

Ms. Brand said the attack ruined her Christmas visit with her children, who she doesn’t usually get to see, and that the bruise got worse over time, changing colors “and was the size of my hand on my thigh.”

She told the News-Press Monday that she was halfway through reading her statement when she realized it would be more effective to look the judge in the eye and tell him the rest of the story.

“When I was finished, he told me he was very sorry for what I had gone through,” Ms. Brand told the News-Press. “I was very appreciative that he listened to me.”

She told the judge that if she had been a quarter of a second sooner approaching her car, the glass from the window would have hit her.

Ms. Brand added that she was surprised Ms. Gackowska had yet to make a plea after all this time.

“I learned today that this type of criminal arrest usually takes a year or two in order to finish the process, for sentencing to occur,” Ms. Brand told the News-Press. “That’s what the victim’s advocate (from the District Attorney’s Office) told me.”

Ms. Brand said her injury, which, again, was allegedly caused by Ms. Gackowska, went beyond physical symptoms.

She said the emotional distress from the incident has harmed her business, making commercials about household appliances.

“Today I came home, after reading my victim’s statement and told my videographer I could not shoot (a commercial) today,” she said. “I don’t have it in me to be chipper and cheerful, explaining appliances for commercials.”

If convicted, Ms. Gackowska could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Prosecutors have declined to charge her with throwing the rock that broke Rudy’s window, despite Rudy’s willingness to press charges.

News-Press staff writer Neil Hartstein contributed to this story.

