Assembly committee okays amending state constitution to add housing as a right

By SETH SANDRONSKY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – The Golden State’s expensive housing prices are stirring state lawmakers to action.

A bill establishing a fundamental right to housing for all Californians passed its first vote 6-2 in the state Assembly Housing Committee on June 7.

Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) introduced the legislation, ACA 10, on March 6, 2023, which would amend the California Constitution. “Access to adequate housing is one of the first steps to guarantee a person’s physical, emotional, and economic well-being,” said Assemblymember Haney in a statement. “Despite a patchwork of resources given to cities and counties across the state to provide affordable and accessible housing, California is still struggling to address its worsening housing crisis.

“Putting this commitment to housing in our constitution brings it up in comparison to other rights that we’ve said are non-negotiable for us and holds governments and elected officials accountable to do their job. This constitutional amendment simply says housing is the highest priority and value in our state.”

Co-sponsors of ACA 10, a shared obligation of state and local jurisdictions, include the ACLU California Action Executive Director Carlos Marquez, the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment Action, End Poverty in California, Housing Now, ACLU of California, Abundant Housing LA, National Homelessness Law Center, Western Center on Law and Poverty and Power California Action.

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed AB 2405 (Autumn Burke D-LA) in 2020. The bill would have established a policy that all Californians have a right to safe, decent and affordable housing across the state, the most populous in the U.S., home to about 12% of all Americans.

According to the governor in his veto message of AB 2450, “California must continue to do more to address homelessness. Regrettably, however, I cannot support this bill considering the cost implications of such a policy, estimated at over $10 billion annually.”

A factor in the fate of ACA 10 is California’s budget deficit of $31.5 billion, up from $22.5 billion in January. The state has a rainy day fund of $22 billion.

For ACA 10 “to be effective,” according to an Assembly Bill Policy Committee Analysis, “the state would need a sustainable and ongoing funding source to increase the supply of affordable housing, prevent homelessness, and fund services for supportive housing — all necessary components to ensure that a right to housing is a reality.”

If the state Legislature passes and signs ACA 10, this constitutional amendment would require that a majority of voters ratify it for the legislation to take effect.