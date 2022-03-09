Assembly passes Bennett’s Ukraine resolution

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

A resolution in support of Ukraine came from Assemblymember Steve Bennett, D-Ventura.

The California Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday from Assemblymember Steve Bennett, D-Ventura, supporting Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion.

The Assembly adopted the resolution, HR 94, in a 70-0 vote Tuesday afternoon. The resolution was co-sponsored by Assemblymember Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova.

The resolution stated the Assembly “condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine and stands with the United States and its allies, President Joseph Biden, the people of Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in opposition to this war.”

“I was honored to support the people of Ukraine and President Zelensky with the Assembly’s adoption of HR 94 (Cooley and Bennett), which declares the Assembly’s support for the democratically elected government of Ukraine to resist the invasion by Russia into their sovereign nation,” Assemblymember Bennet said in a statement to the News-Press. “No instance so closely mirrors the tragic attacks that marked the start of WWII. This is one issue that should bring all of us together in this state and in this nation.”

UKRAINIAN GOVERNMENT PHOTO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised President Joe Biden and the U.S. for banning Russian oil.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered California state agencies and departments to review and terminate contracts with entities and individuals subjected to economic sanctions imposed on Russia.

Gov. Newsom’s executive order mandated agencies and departments under his authority review contracts related to commodities, technology and services to ensure they comply with current economic sanctions and not enter into any new agreement.

“California stands with Ukraine and the Ukrainian community in California — one of the largest in the country,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement at the time. “Our state shares many close ties with Ukraine and will continue our efforts to support the nation’s brave fight for the fundamental rights and freedoms of its people.”

According to the resolution, more than 112,000 Ukrainians and Californians of Ukrainian descent live in California.

The U.S. has imposed massive sanctions on Russia in recent days due to the invasion. President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports Tuesday, saying the U.S. would not “be part of subsidizing Putin’s war.”

Ukrainian President Zelensky praised the move in a tweet shortly after the announcement. “Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin’s war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow.”

