Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez leaves legislature to lead California Labor Federation

By MADISON HIRNEISEN

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, announced Monday she will be leaving the California Legislature to take on a new role as the leader of the California Labor Federation in the coming months.

The assemblywoman announced her departure on the Assembly floor during the legislature’s opening session on Monday. Her exit ends her eight-year career in the state legislature, which includes five years as chair of the Appropriations Committee.

“An opportunity to serve in this capacity doesn’t come up but every few decades, and as I think you all know, serving working Californians is my singular priority,” Ms. Gonzalez said Monday. “I’m very excited about this opportunity.”

Ms. Gonzalez will succeed the California Labor Federation’s long-time Executive Secretary-Treasurer Art Pulaski after he retires from the organization in July. The California Labor Federation is one of the state’s most powerful labor organizations, representing more than 1,200 unions and 1.2 million members.

Mr. Pulaski, who has led the organization as Federation Executive Secretary-Treasurer since 1996, said in a statement Monday that he “cannot think of a more qualified, passionate and committed leader to continue the critical advocacy of working people at the nation’s largest state federation of unions.”

“Assemblymember Gonzalez lives and breathes union values every day. We couldn’t be more excited for Gonzalez’s return to the labor movement and look forward to her trademark tenacity on workers’ issues helping to advance the Federation’s pro-worker agenda for years to come,” Mr. Pulaski said.

During her time in the Assembly, Ms. Gonzalez championed several laws to expand workers rights, including bills that guaranteed the right for workers to earn sick days, made farmworkers eligible for overtime pay and established workforce protections against sexual assault for janitorial workers.

Shortly after Ms. Gonzalez’s announcement, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced Assemblymember Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, would take over as chair of the Assembly Appropriations Committee upon Gonzalez’s departure.

In a statement, Mr. Rendon expressed support for Ms. Gonzalez’s new role, calling her one of the Assembly’s “hardest working members.”

“Lorena can be depended upon to stick to her commitments and to be absolutely forthright in expressing her values,” Mr. Rendon said. “Her devotion to the hardworking people of California is unmatched.”

Ms. Gonzalez will formally enter her new role as chief officer of the California Labor Federation following a vote by the Executive Council in July.