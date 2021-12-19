Assistance League and Hillside get together for Christmas carols

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Hillside is decorated for Christmas.

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara and Hillside, a home for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, joined in song recently to celebrate the holiday season.

The two organizations have a 73-year relationship and sit side by side on Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara. Their spirited caroling is a tradition members hold dear.

Assistance Leaguers, of which there were more than 20, dressed in Santa hats and sweaters to commemorate the occasion.



COURTESY PHOTOS

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara and residents of Hillside gathers together for Christmas carols.

“They walked over with Santa Claus who lit the holiday lights of the display outside, and the excitement was palatable,” Michael Padden-Rubin, Hillside director of development, said in a news release. “It was a tremendous showing.”

Assistance League program chair Ann Rudolph led the carolers as Gail Campanella roused the Hillside crowd with her accordion’s cadences.

“Our evening of caroling for the residents was a very special event, a warm and wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season,” Ms. Rudolph said.

Over the years, Assistance League volunteers have raised over $1.4 million for equipment and a physical therapy program for Hillside residents. Volunteers also enjoy celebrating birthdays, playing bingo and commemorating the holidays with their Hillside neighbors.

The Assistance League raises money to help others through its thrift shop, which is located near Hillside. It’s at 1259 Veronica Springs Road. For more information, go to www.assistanceleaguesb.org.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com