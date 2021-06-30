Assistance League awards 49 scholarships

COURTESY PHOTOS

Assistance League of Santa Barbara awarded 49 scholarships to students throughout Santa Barbara County this year.

Assistance League of Santa Barbara awarded 49 student scholarships this year through its collaboration with Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara City College Foundation Promise Program.

Since 2013, the Assistance League has awarded $150,000 in scholarships to students throughout Santa Barbara County.

The league awarded $3,500 each to those qualified students who will attend — or are already attending — a four-year college, and whose family incomes are just above the cutoff for federal financial aid programs. This is the group that is most underserved by other scholarship funds and grants, the league said in a press release.Recipients can re-apply for each of their four years of college if they qualify, and Assistance League provided 10 such scholarships to four recent high school graduates and six returning scholars.

The four new recipients are from Dos Pueblos, Lompoc, Carpinteria and Righetti high schools, and they will be attending UCSB, UCLA, Humboldt State and the University of Maine.

The six renewal recipients are in their second, third and fourth year in college and are attending UC Berkeley, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Columbia University and UC San Diego.

Assistance League also awarded scholarships to 39 students in the Santa Barbara City College Foundation Promise Program who are going into the trade or technical fields. The support covered supplies, books and fees to students studying in the fields of early child education, cosmetology, culinary arts, automotive services, nursing, radiography, construction technology, interior design and real estate.

Students in the Promise Program are required to graduate from area high schools and go directly to Santa Barbara City College within 12 months of graduation, attend SBCC full-time, maintain a passing GPA and attend on-going academic counseling.

“Assistance League of Santa Barbara is proud to be a participant in the support of Santa Barbara County students towards their goals of higher education,” Janice Inouye, Scholarship Philanthropy Chair, said in a press release.

Along with its auxiliaries, Las Aletas and Assisteens, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara’s 350 members volunteer over 50,000 hours a year to improve the lives of residents in the community. The Assistance League Thrift Shop, located at 1259 Veronica Springs Road, is the major source of funding for these programs. Learn more at www.assistanceleaguesb.org.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com