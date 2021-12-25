Assistance League helps Food From The Heart

COURTESY PHOTO

Ammon Hoenigman, above, and others volunteered to help Assistance League of Santa Barbara’s presentation of cookies to Food From The Heart.

SANTA BARBARA — The Assistance League of Santa Barbara recently baked, bagged and delivered 1,200 cookies to Food From The Heart, a local nonprofit.

The cookies will be added to Food From The Heart’s meals, which goes to residents dealing with major illnesses, surgeries or failing health and can’t take care of themselves.

The effort this holiday season started when cookies were brought to the volunteers at the Assistance League chapter house.

“The home-baked cookies were divided into 170 bags with seven different cookies in each bag,” committee chair Sydney Tredick said in a news release. “There were many kinds of delectable cookies, from chocolate chips to rolled, dropped, sliced and bars.”

In addition to their donations to Food From the Heart, Assistance League members provided 125 mini-boxes of Sees truffle candies to Meals on Wheels of Santa Barbara to add to its deliveries to the homebound residents.

Along with its auxiliaries, Las Aletas and Assisteens, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara’s 350 members volunteer more than 50,000 hours a year to improve residents’ lives.

The Assistance League Thrift Shop, located at 1259 Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara, is the major source of funding for the nonprofit’s 16 philanthropic programs.

For more information, go to www.assistanceleaguesb.org.

— Dave Mason