Assistance League of Santa Barbara helps kids



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, assistance League of Santa Barbara volunteers pack colorful drawstring backpacks filled with shirts, shorts, skorts, water bottles, and hygiene and dental kits. At right, FITS children from Canalino Elementary School in Carpinteria receive summer fun items from Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

More than 300 local students have been outfitted for a summer of learning and fun with the help of Assistance League of Santa Barbara, which partnered with United Way’s Fun in the Sun Program (FITS).

Assistance League contributed $15,000 toward this year’s literacy program. In addition, shorts, T-shirts, skorts, water bottles, and hygiene and dental kits were placed in colorful drawstring backpacks by Assistance League volunteers and distributed at various elementary schools: Franklin, Harding and Hollister (all in Santa Barbara); Solvang; Canalino (Carpinteria), and Mary Buren (Guadalupe).

Children from second through fifth grades are nominated to participate in the six-week summer program based on academic and financial criteria. The program addresses summer learning loss through hands-on, project-based lessons, using the best services and ideas from local public and private organizations, according to a news release.

Assistance League of Santa Barbara has partnered with United Way since 1999.

Along with its auxiliaries, Las Aletas and Assisteens, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara’s 350 members volunteer more than 50,000 hours a year to improve the lives of residents. The Assistance League Thrift Shop, located at 1259 Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara, is the major source of funding for these programs.

For more information, go to www.assistanceleaguesb.org.

— Dave Mason