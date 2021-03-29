Assistance League outfits Heath House

SANTA BARBARA — To make the new Heath House more comfortable for seven previously homeless women, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara donated multiple items from their thrift shop to outfit the home with decor and supplies.

The Heath House recently opened in Santa Barbara under the organization People’s Self Help Housing, which helps unhoused and homeless individuals find safe and affordable places to stay.

The home was recently renovated to accommodate seven previously homeless women, but without any wall hangings or amenities, the place was looking a little bare. That’s when the Assistance League of Santa Barbara stepped in to decorate the home with colorful paintings and rugs and fill the kitchen with dishes, coffee machines, toasters, pots and pans, and other supplies.

The seven women who live in the home can now rest soundly with the promise of affordable housing through the Heath House. While staying in the house, the women will have access to supportive services such as job training, counseling, case management and education programs.

For more information, visit assistanceleaguesb.org.

—Madison Hirneisen