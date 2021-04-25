Astroturfing COVID agitation/propaganda

Attention, parents: If your children are online, they are being bombarded by an inescapable public relations campaign by all the Bigs — Big Pharma, Big Government and Big Tech — to brainwash them about the COVID vaccine.

While children under 18 remain at the lowest risk of COVID-19, peer pressure to get the experimental jabs is enormous. That groupthink is compounded by relentless messaging from politicians, celebrities and social media influencers posting virtue-signaling photos of themselves flaunting their arm Band-Aids and immunization papers.

The playing field is rigged by internet titans who ban all dissenters and label all skepticism as “misinformation” or “conspiracy theory.” It’s mass agitation and propaganda — agitatsiya — that would make the old Soviet Marxists proud.

The 21st-century twist is that Silicon Valley, Fortune 500 corporations and their nonprofit organs are pouring gobs of money to manufacture support for the public-private COVID vax regime. The Ad Council alone — backed by major companies including Facebook, Google, NBC Universal, GM, Verizon, Walgreens, Walmart, Amazon, Apple and CBS/Viacom — has earmarked $50 million “to persuade skeptics to believe in coronavirus vaccines.”

The businesses and public relations agencies work closely with the Biden administration’s U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on crafting Big Brother-approved content.

The Ad Council bragged in January that its COVID-19 vaccine promotions had already resulted in “38.9 billion impressions, $424.7 million in donated media value, and 31.8 million visits to coronavirus.gov.” Even SpongeBob SquarePants has been enlisted to entice elementary schoolchildren to parrot the “safe and effective” mantras in “news” segments aired by Nickelodeon (the children’s network owned by Ad Council funder/partner CBS/Viacom).

There’s no mention, of course, of side effects, vaccine injury reports or risks to those with allergies and autoimmune diseases — let alone the importance of family sovereignty, freedom of conscience and informed consent.

The agitprop architects are also bribing Instagram stars and TikTok personalities to urge their thousands or millions of impressionable young fans to inject themselves with pharmaceutical products that are 1) still in the investigational stage and 2) which are shielded from liability at every step of development. Neither of those facts ever finds its way onto the influencers’ feeds, of course.

Your kids should know that their favorite Disney stars, Twitch video gamers and even “Sesame Street” characters have been recruited to pimp the COVID-19 vaccine. One Instagram star and fashion blogger with 409,000 followers, South Carolina entrepreneur Whitney Rife Becker, spilled the beans on how “two vaccine campaigns paying thousands of dollars” had contacted her to “go and get the vaccine and record it and take a selfie while getting the vaccine.”

She was asked to tell her followers how “excited” she was to take the vaccine and to gush about “how much she would be able to do” once she submitted to her shots. She was promised that an unnamed entity would “put money behind” her Instagram videos or photo posts if she boosted the COVID vaccine.

Ms. Becker rejected the offers, but many others have accepted the bribery. Sometimes, the quid pro quos mean cash.

In other cases, the rewards mean VIP treatment. In Florida, Miami’s Jackson Health System threw vaccine parties for social media influencers who agreed to write positive posts or produce videos about getting the Pfizer vaccine. While there was “no payment made to any influencer,” the Internet stars and their “plus ones” moved to the head of the vaccine appointment line. “Each influencer will be allowed to bring one spouse, partner, or relative who meets Florida’s eligibility requirement” to the party, health officials informed a select group of social media stars.

Joe Smyser, the head of a nonprofit called “Public Good Projects,” told Politico his outfit pays “microinfluencers” to post about getting the COVID vaccine and compensates them “anywhere between tens to hundreds of dollars.” The Oklahoma City-County Health Department has paid 35 young social media stars undisclosed sums to post government-approved COVID vaccine content and convince their peers that they need the shots to return to “normal” life.

This pay-for-play racket stirs fear, incentivizes herd thinking, stigmatizes independence, fabricates narratives, and facilitates subjugation of our young. The most important thing parents can do to keep their children free and healthy is to block their exposure to the Astroturfed COVID agitprop campaign altogether. Detox, deactivate and deplatform them before they deplatform you. In a word: Unplug.

