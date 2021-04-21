At-home COVID-19 test kits hit shelves

Santa Barbara County confirms 13 COVID-19 cases, one death

COURTESY PHOTO

The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test Kit is one of three at-home test kits that are being sold by CVS. The Ellume kit is currently only available at CVS locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts but will be available in stores and online by the end of May.

At-home COVID-19 test kits are hitting shelves at CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart this week. The tests, all with an emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, will be available in stores and online without a prescription.

The three options stocked by CVS are: the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test Kit ($38.99), the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test ($23.99) and the Pixel by Labcorp Home Collection Kit ($124.99).

The test kit by Ellume delivers results in 15 minutes via a smartphone app and only needs one swab. It was the first test approved by the FDA.

The Ellume kit is currently only available at CVS locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts but will be available in stores and online by the end of May.

The Abbott BinaxNOW test is intended for surveillance testing and contains two tests to be administered over three days with at least 36 hours between tests. Results are available after 15 minutes.

CVS has the Abbott BinaxNOW test stocked online and in stores across the U.S.

Pixel by LabCorp is the same test administered by physicians nationwide. Results are delivered via a smartphone app within one to two days.

The test is available at CVS.com and locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Alabama.

The at-home tests are not covered by insurance and are not meant as the sole form of diagnosis of a COVID-19 infection.

“Access to testing continues to be an important part of the nation’s pandemic response. Making OTC COVID-19 tests available to our customers helps remove barriers by providing convenient options for testing,” George Coleman, senior vice president and chief merchant of CVS Pharmacy, said in a news release. “CVS Health has been a leader in providing accessible testing in communities nationwide, and we continue to bring new solutions to market to ensure that consumers have a variety of COVID-19 testing options available to them.”

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county has a cumulative 33,926 cases, and 149 cases are currently infectious.

Public Health also recorded one death in which COVID-19 was listed as a significant condition or cause of death, bringing the county’s total to 445 deaths.

The deceased was between 50 and 69 years of age and resided in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria reported the most cases Tuesday with five cases, increasing its total to 11,426 cases of which 33 are active.

Isla Vista confirmed three new cases. It has a cumulative 1,295 cases, and nine cases in Isla Vista are still infectious.

Santa Barbara detected two cases, which brings its total to 6,362 cases of which 38 are active.

Goleta found just one case. It has a total of 1,778 COVID-19 cases, and 13 cases are still infectious in Goleta.

The North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe also reported one case. It has a cumulative 1,286 cases of which three are active.

The geographic location of one daily case is pending.

A total of 14 COVID-19 patients are recovering in county hospitals, and two patients are in critical care.

Santa Barbara County had 40.3% of its staffed ICU beds available Tuesday.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has four patients in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms and one is in critical care. None of its COVID-19 patients are utilizing ventilators.

