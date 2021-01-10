As a president, Donald Trump was extraordinarily effective in making America great again. But I fear that in his final hours, he is wreaking havoc that will sacrifice his legacy of law and order into the hands of anarchists with this braying Lion In Winter number — the ultimate narcissist raging at nature itself for betraying him.

I fear for Joe Biden that his party has spent four years on a violent civil insurrection that they were passionate about for which he will now be the target in the violent culture of fools that loosed the hounds of hell as if they could be recalled once they were no longer useful.

When winning is the only goal that matters, everyone loses. That is where we are: at the mercy of monsters.

Derrick Harrison Hurd

Santa Barbara