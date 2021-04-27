ATHLETES OF THE WEEK : Dons’ Meister, Royals’ Bienstock chosen as Athletes of the Week



At left, Lily Bienstock scored three goals to spark San Marcos to a 4-0 girls soccer victory over Cabrillo. At right, Sam Meister’s 25 kills led Santa Barbara High past Newbury Park in boys volleyball.

Santa Barbara High’s high-leaping Sam Meister and San Marcos High’s hard-kicking Lily Bienstock were honored by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table on Monday as its male and female Athletes of the Week.

Meister, a 6-foot-5 senior hitter, had 25 kills in a four-game victory over Newbury Park in the 25-17, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21 season-opening victory. He came to Santa Barbara as a raw freshman in the spring of 2018 and will be heading off to UCSB next fall to play for the Gauchos

“The guy could just jump out of the gym,” coach Chad Arneson said of his freshman year. “He also was coordinated, and that helped out a lot.

“He’s a good kid, a good athlete, and it’s really neat to see how he’s progressed throughout each year.”

Also nominated as the male Athlete of the Week were Joaquin Sandoval (San Marcos baseball), Shakir Ahmad (San Marcos basketball), Shams Jahangir-Arshad (San Marcos golf), and Cyrus Symington (Cate swimming).

Bienstock, captain of the San Marcos girls soccer team, scored three goals in a 4-0 victory over Cabrillo to extend the Royals’ winning streak to five matches in girls soccer.

Coach Brian Ziegenhagn said the Tufts-bound senior started her scoring onslaught when she “pounced on a loose ball from a cross just inside the box by Eden Lazarus for a tap-in goal.”

“Early in the second half, Lily continued her attack form with a beautiful combination play with Sofia Orozco to drive the ball past their goalie,” he continued. “The third goal came minutes later when Aislin Suzuki attacked from a defensive position to find an open Bienstock inside the 18-yard box. Lily then created space to shoot and hit a beautiful shot in the opposite corner with her left foot.

“This completed a beautiful hat trick for Lily.”

Also nominated were Riley Monroe (Dos Pueblos softball), Mila Speer (Santa Barbara track), and Athena Saragoza (Santa Barbara basketball).

