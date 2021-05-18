Athletes of the Week honored for their late-season success



At left, Athena Saragoza of Santa Barbara High School was named as the Female Athlete of the Week by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table after scoring a career-high 40 points against San Marcos. At right, Ryan Speshyock’s three-hit pitching gem in a must-win baseball game against first-place Santa Barbara earned the Dos Pueblos High sophomore the Male Athlete of the Week Award from the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

Stellar, late-season performances have earned Santa Barbara High senior Athena Saragoza and Dos Pueblos sophomore Ryan Speshyock the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table’s Athlete of the Week Awards.

Saragoza was named as the week’s top female athlete after scoring a career-high 40 points in a 72-49 victory over cross-town rival San Marcos. She also had a 36-point game against Santa Ynez.

Saragoza, who has signed a national letter of intent to play next year at Denver’s Regis University, celebrated Senior Night at J.R. Richards Gym by making 18-of-33 field goal attempts against the Royals. She also had eight rebounds, five assists and five steals as the Dons remained in first place in the Channel League with an 8-0 record.

Receiving honorable mention for athlete of the week honors were Becca Rodriguez, who scored three goals in San Marcos two CIF girls soccer playoff victories last week, and San Marcos softball pitcher Allie Fryklund, who threw a one-hitter with 18 strikeouts in a victory over Santa Ynez.

Speshyock, who has already committed to play baseball for Oregon State, was named as the Athletic Round Table’s Male Athlete of the Week after pitching Dos Pueblos to a key, 3-1 victory over first-place Santa Barbara.

He allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out eight as the Chargers (8-3 Channel League) pulled within a game of conference co-leaders Santa Barbara (9-2) and San Marcos (9-2).

Receiving honorable mentions as the week’s top male athletes were Bishop Diego tennis player Luke Williams, who won the Tri-Valley League’s singles championship, and San Marcos basketball player Max Sheldon, who scored 23 points in a win over Santa Barbara and 15 in a victory over Lompoc.

