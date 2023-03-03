AT&T tower down in SB County

An AT&T tower has been down since about 10 a.m. Saturday in Santa Barbara County, causing some loss of cell phone signal.

There is no estimate on when the tower will be back in service.

An AT&T representative at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara told the News-Press Thursday that customers should turn devices on and off every two hours so that devices can reconnect with the signal.

Once the tower is back in service, AT&T customers can call customer care to receive compensation for lost days of service, according to the representative.

— Katherine Zehnder