Attempted kidnapping suspect to be arraigned

Elias Maldonado, 52, to return to court next month

A Santa Barbara man will have a second chance to enter a plea to a felony charge of attempted kidnapping connected to his alleged attempt last fall to abduct a 12-year-old Carpinteria girl, prosecutors said.

Elias Maldonado, 52, will return to court next month for arraignment.

He was ordered to stand trial following his March 30 preliminary hearing, and he was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, but prosecutors said the matter was postponed.

“The arraignment was continued to 5/3/23,” Deputy District Attorney Hannah Meyer said.

Defendants are initially arraigned in their first court appearance after their arrest, but after their preliminary hearing, they are arraigned again to give them a second chance to choose between pleading not guilty or guilty.

Sheriff’s deputies announced Nov. 10 that they had arrested Mr. Maldonado on suspicion of attempted kidnapping for an incident that occurred two days earlier.

Community Resource Deputy Bryan Dickey was notified Nov. 9 by Carpinteria Middle School staff of a reported kidnapping incident that had occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue near the entrance to the bicycle path.

Deputy Dickey spoke with the female juvenile reporting party, who provided a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description, sheriff’s officials said.

He and patrol deputies conducted a follow-up investigation, identified the suspect as Mr. Maldonado and tracked him to a motel in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue.

Deputies also learned that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. on Nov. 9, Deputy Dickey, along with patrol deputies and a Sheriff’s K-9 unit, contacted Mr. Maldonado at the motel, where he was taken into custody after allegedly briefly attempting to flee.

Mr. Maldonado was booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on suspicion of attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 14, a felony, and obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor, as well as an outstanding warrant for domestic violence and false imprisonment, both felonies.

Prosecutors charged Mr. Maldonado with attempted kidnapping, alleging the defendant, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds, attempted to abduct the girl either by force or “by any other means of instilling fear,” with the intention of taking her elsewhere. The charge is a serious and/or violent felony.

Prosecutors also alleged aggravating factors, contending the alleged crime involved great violence, great bodily harm, and threat of great bodily harm or other act disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness. Prosecutors noted that the victim was particularly vulnerable.

They also alleged Mr. Maldonado engaged in violent conduct that indicates a serious danger to society.

He also is charged with two misdemeanors, one for allegedly annoying or molesting a child under 18, and the other for resisting arrest.

Prosecutors said they intend to introduce evidence of any prior acts of sexual offenses committed by the defendant.

