Attempted murder suspect appears in SB court

The man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a homeless man in the neck last month in downtown Santa Barbara had his case continued for two weeks following his appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Tuesday.

The defendant, Mitchell Grant Grote, 27, was scheduled Tuesday to have a date set for his preliminary hearing, but the case continued to Feb. 21, Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod said after the Santa Barbara courtroom appearance.

Mr. Grote pleaded not guilty at his Jan. 31 arraignment. He remains in custody on more than $1 million bail.

Prosecutors charged him with two felony counts: attempted murder and assault with personal use of a deadly weapon.

Mr. Grote “did unlawfully and with malice aforethought attempt to murder a human being,” prosecutors said. They identified the injured man as W. Vankoppen.

They charged the defendant’s alleged offenses were serious and violent felonies, and that his actions were “willful, deliberate and premeditated.”

The charges carry with them special allegations of use of a deadly weapon, a knife, and causing great bodily injury.

Prosecutors also listed aggravating factors, including that Mr. Grote’s alleged actions disclosed a “high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness.”

Santa Barbara police arrested Mr. Grote on Jan. 29 after responding earlier in the day to calls reporting an injured and bleeding man near Anacapa and De La Guerra streets.

They located the victim, who they described as a middle-aged homeless man. He was suffering from a stab wound to the neck and was quickly transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by medics.

Patrol officers began their investigation, and detectives were called in to assist. Officers from the Community Action Team were able to assist and advance the investigation rapidly due to their relationships with people in the Santa Barbara community who are suffering from homelessness.

With information provided by community members, C.A.T Officers identified Mr. Grote as a suspect, and probable cause was developed to make an arrest, police said.

He was found later on Milpas Street and arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.

