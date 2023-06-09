Attorney General Bonta backs new FCC order cracking down on robotexts and calls

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – The Federal Communications Commission is cracking down on robotext messages in an order aimed at targeting and eliminating unlawful text messages and California Attorney General Rob Bonta is backing the move.

“Data shows consumers read nearly all texts, and do so nearly immediately; whereas calls from unknown callers are often ignored by consumers. While some text messages may present similar problems as unwanted calls — they invade consumer privacy and are vehicles for consumer fraud and identity theft, – they also present harms beyond robocalls that can exacerbate the problem of such scams. ” the order stated as grounds for concern.

Last year the FCC released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (“NPRM”) proposing new rules to mitigate malicious robotext campaigns and requested public comment regarding additional anti-robotext and anti-robocall protections needed for consumers. The idea found favor with Mr. Bonta, who, with a bipartisan coalition of 28 attorneys general, submitted a comment letter in support of the action.

“Robocalls and robotexts are not just annoyances, but can also scam consumers, particularly our elders, out of hundreds or thousands of dollars. While we’ve made some progress in addressing this problem, I support the FCC’s efforts because there is more work that needs to be done,” Mr. Bonta said in a June 7 release.

The report and order found that consumer losses from texting scams were increasing. Last year the losses were up from $86 million in 2020 to $231 million for the first three quarters alone.

The coalition letter expressed support for proposed rules that say the Do-Not-Call Registry protections extend to robotexts, that wireless telecommunications companies should be required to investigate and block texts of senders suspected of transmitting illegal texts, and to make clear that consent to receiving telemarketing calls or texts should be given one entity at a time.

Consumers have been scammed by opening links sent on their phones to well-designed phishing websites that appear identical to the website of a legitimate company or loading unwanted software onto a device, all leading to collection and misuse of personal and financial information.

The order requires mobile providers to block text messages that appear to be invalid, unallocated, unused or found on a “do-not-originate” list making them illegal.

“We are therefore, for the first time, requiring all mobile wireless providers to block certain text messages that are highly likely to be illegal, so that all subscribers have a basic level of protection,” the FCC order stated.

This follows a May announcement of a lawsuit against Avid Telecom by Mr. Bonta. Avid allegedly sent or attempted to send over 24.5 billion robocalls between December 2018 and January 2023. Robocalls have been linked to a number of scams which included Social Security Administration scams, Medicare scams, and employment scams.

“Day in and day out, Californians receive illegal robocalls and robotexts — that needs to stop,” said Mr. Bonta.