California attorney general in Santa Barbara

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSCalifornia Attorney General Rob Bonta, left, and Unity Shoppe Executive Director Tom Reed chat outside Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara on Tuesday. Mr. Bonta came there to encourage people to support legitimate charities such as Unity Shoppe and present tips on avoiding scams. "Right here in Santa Barbara County, about 18.5% of children face food insecurity. About 2,000 residents are experiencing poverty. About 20% of families are experiencing poverty," Mr. Bonta said during a news conference, noting Unity Shoppe and other nonprofits help families to meet their needs. You can see Mr. Bonta's talk in a video at newspress.com.