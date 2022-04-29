Attorney general investigates ExxonMobil for plastic pollution

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Attorney General Ron Bonta

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a first-of-its-kind investigation into fossil fuel and petrochemical industries for alleged deceptive practices regarding plastic use.

And he’s starting with ExxonMobil.

With ocean waves cascading behind him, the California attorney general announced his new initiative Thursday from Dockweiler Beach in Los Angeles near a Chevron refinery. He said people have been “aggressively deceived by some of the largest and most influential corporations” on plastic pollution.

“In California and across the globe, we are seeing the catastrophic results of the fossil fuel industry’s decades-long campaign of deception,” Attorney General Bonta said. “Plastic pollution is seeping into our waterways, poisoning our environment and blighting our landscapes.”

Attorney General Bonta accused companies such as ExxonMobil of knowingly and purposely deceiving the public about the ability of plastic to be recycled. In fact, Mr. Bonta said, only about 9% of plastics are actually recycled.

The attorney general said his office has already subpoenaed ExxonMobil to seek information related to its role in plastics pollution and how it allegedly is “deceiving the public.”

A representative for ExxonMobil did not immediately respond to the News-Press’ request for comment.

Mr. Bonta said other companies could be next, but his office has started with ExxonMobil because it is one of the biggest producers of plastics in the world and “leaders when it comes to deception.”

Fossil fuels are used to make plastics. And demand for plastics is outpacing other bulk materials, such as aluminum or cement, and has nearly doubled since 2000, according to a recent International Energy Agency report.

The attorney general’s investigation is the first of its kind in the U.S., Mr. Bonta said.

The probe will target companies that his office believes to have caused and exacerbated the global plastics pollution crisis. Mr. Bonta and his staff are investigating the businesses’ roles in perpetuating alleged myths about recycling plastic and seek to determine if they have violated the law.

“More and more the oil industry is shifting from producing oil and gas in the transportation sector to moving into plastics,” the attorney general told reporters. “They’ve created new plants to do this; they’ve made massive investments to manufacture petrochemicals that become plastics. The plastic market is growing.”

Emily Jeffers, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity’s Oceans program, said the attorney general’s investigation was an initial step but more efforts to reduce plastic production are needed.

“California is taking a crucial step toward holding oil companies responsible for the vast volume of plastic trash that’s contaminating almost every corner of our planet,” Ms. Jeffers said in a statement provided to the News-Press. “But ultimately the plastics industry is so polluting on so many levels that it just isn’t compatible for preserving crucial ecosystems or a livable climate. We have to stop producing plastic junk and stop building factories that convert fracked natural gas into cheap plastic.”

The Attorney General’s Office also launched a new website Thursday (oag.ca.gov/plastics) to highlight the harm plastic pollution has caused in California as well as globally.

Plastic pollution costs California about $500 million annually for cleanup and prevention efforts, Mr. Bonta said.

The attorney general also argued plastics impact individuals’ health since they do not break down into smaller pieces called microplastics. Holding up what appeared to be a credit card, Mr. Bonta pointed to studies that said the average person will consume more than 40 pounds of plastic in a lifetime or about a “credit card’s worth” in one week.

“We want to solve this problem,” Attorney General Bonta said. “We want clean beaches and clean waterways and clean oceans. We do not want plastics that cannot be recycled to be pushed out further into our communities to hurt and harm our natural resources and our people and their health.”

The Goleta City Council recently moved to restrict single-use plastic throughout the city — which put the Goodland into compliance with a recent state sustainability law. But the city is also working to further regulate single-use plastic through an expanded polystyrene foodware ban, a move already taken by more than 120 jurisdictions across California.

“We are excited that the city is taking steps to reduce its plastic waste and the burden of plastic pollution in the community,” Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said. “We hope this effort will create a more healthy, sustainable Goleta.”

