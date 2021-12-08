Home Local Attorney general tours Unity Shoppe
Attorney general tours Unity Shoppe

California attorney general Rob Bonta (left) and Unity Shoppe Executive Director Tom Reed tour the food pantry at the Santa Barbara nonprofit, which helps families through out the year, including times of disaster. “We take care of the less fortunate in Santa Barbara County,” Mr. Reed noted.
