Attorney joins Westmont board

COURTESY PHOTO

Ramon Gupta

MONTECITO — Westmont alumnus Ramon Gupta, class of 1994, a corporate attorney in Santa Barbara, has joined the Montecito college’s board of trustees.

A partner with Mullen & Henzell, Mr. Gupta has taught business law at his alma mater since 2014. He will begin a three-year term at his first meeting in October.

“Westmont provided me with an excellent education that enabled me to apply, and grow in, my faith,” he said. “I was blessed with engaged and caring professors, similarly minded fellow students seeking to understand God’s desires for their lives and unbelievable opportunities for leadership and service. Westmont gave me a rich four years of college life and a strong foundation for future education in law school and life.”

Mr. Gupta earned his law degree from the University of Washington School of Law in 1998 and served as a tax consultant for Deloitte & Touche in Seattle before returning to Santa Barbara.

— Marilyn McMahon