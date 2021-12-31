Attorneys to appeal Maxwell’s verdict

Ghisaline Maxwell’s attorneys said they would seek an appeal of the verdict for Ms. Maxwell, who was found guilty of five counts of sex trafficking.
Ms. Maxwell, a British socialite who dated convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted Wednesday.
Ms. Maxwell, who’s 60, faces up to 40 years in prison on the most serious count. A date hasn’t been set for sentencing.
A New York City jury found Ms. Maxwell guilty of helping Mr. Epstein with his sexual abuse of underage girls.
A family statement on Wednesday night said the appeal process had been started.
Ms. Maxwell, meanwhile, faces another trial on two counts of perjury.
She was arrested in July 2020, nearly a year after Mr. Epstein killed himself in jail.
— Dave Mason